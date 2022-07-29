Heavy rain hits Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand

Rain has caused a disaster across the country, meanwhile, pictures of devastation due to heavy rains are also coming out from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. There was a sudden flood near the Zojila pass, due to which the Srinagar-Leh highway has also been closed.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

