Heavy rain hits Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand

Rain has caused a disaster across the country, meanwhile, pictures of devastation due to heavy rains are also coming out from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. There was a sudden flood near the Zojila pass, due to which the Srinagar-Leh highway has also been closed.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
Rain has caused a disaster across the country, meanwhile, pictures of devastation due to heavy rains are also coming out from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. There was a sudden flood near the Zojila pass, due to which the Srinagar-Leh highway has also been closed.

