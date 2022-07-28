Heavy rainfall causes havoc in the country

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in the country. Amid this a picture of heavy rain is also coming to the fore from Jammu and Kashmir. Due to heavy rains, a flood-like situation has risen in Kulgam, while the Amarnath Yatra has also been stopped yet again due to rain.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in the country. Amid this a picture of heavy rain is also coming to the fore from Jammu and Kashmir. Due to heavy rains, a flood-like situation has risen in Kulgam, while the Amarnath Yatra has also been stopped yet again due to rain.