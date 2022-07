Heavy Rainfall: Flood, Rain and Destruction

Heavy rainfall is causing disaster in different states of the country. Due to this, an alert has been issued for many districts of Gujarat. In Maharashtra as well heavy rains continue to trouble the people.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

