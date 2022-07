Heavy Rainfall: Rescue Operation Amidst Floods In Telangana

In many states in the country, it is raining like a disaster. pictures of rescue operation have come out in the midst of floods in Telangana, in which 2 people have been rescued by helicopter.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

In many states in the country, it is raining like a disaster. pictures of rescue operation have come out in the midst of floods in Telangana, in which 2 people have been rescued by helicopter.