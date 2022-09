Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Bengaluru

Life in Bengaluru has come to a standstill due to heavy rains. The situation has worsened due to water logging in many areas of the city.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

