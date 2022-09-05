Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Bengaluru

The first week of September is about to pass but the calamity raining from the sky is not taking its name. Life in Bengaluru has come to a standstill due to heavy rains. The situation has worsened due to water logging in many areas of the city.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 05:16 PM IST

