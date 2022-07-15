Heavy rains wreak havoc in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, the situation has worsened due to rains. Here rain alert has been issued in 16 districts. Let us tell you, in Madhya Pradesh, popularly known as the state of lakes, the water level starts rising even with a little rain.

