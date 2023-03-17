NewsVideos
Delhi Vidhan Sabha faces huge uproar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
There has been a lot of uproar in the Delhi Assembly. Before the speech of the Lieutenant Governor, all the BJP MLAs did a marshal all out from the House.

