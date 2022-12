videoDetails

Heeraben Death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away in Ahmedabad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

The love between PM Modi and his mother is not hidden from anyone. Today is a very sad day for Prime Minister Modi. PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away early this morning at the age of 100. After which there is mourning in the Modi family today. But PM Modi lit the dead body of the mother and then after that he fulfilled his duty of being the Prime Minister.