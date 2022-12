videoDetails

Heeraben Last Rites: PM Modi to reach crematorium with the body of mother Heeraben in a short while

| Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away today. Regarding this, PM Modi has reached his residence in Gandhi Nagar and is giving last farewell to mother on his shoulder. PM Modi will reach the cremation ground in a short while.