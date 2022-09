Hemant Soren government wins trust vote

Hemant Soren's government has won the trust vote in Jharkhand. 48 votes have been cast in support of Hemant Soren. Before the trust vote, the BJP had walked out of the house.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

