Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi to hold PC tomorrow on ED's action

Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference tomorrow at 9:30 am on ED's action in the National Herald case. The ED has questioned Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge for over 7 and a half hours at the Herald House today. Congress leaders are upset over ED's action.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 12:34 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference tomorrow at 9:30 am on ED's action in the National Herald case. The ED has questioned Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge for over 7 and a half hours at the Herald House today. Congress leaders are upset over ED's action.