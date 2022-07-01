NewsVideos

High alert regarding Friday prayers in UP

High alert is going on in UP regarding Friday prayers. 159 company companies of PAC have been deployed across the state. Apart from this, the district forces have been instructed to remain on duty. With special monitoring on social media, those spreading rumors are also being monitored.

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
High alert is going on in UP regarding Friday prayers. 159 company companies of PAC have been deployed across the state. Apart from this, the district forces have been instructed to remain on duty. With special monitoring on social media, those spreading rumors are also being monitored.

