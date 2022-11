Himachal Election 2022: JP Nadda released BJP's Sankalp Patra in Himachal Pradesh today

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda released BJP's Sankalp Patra in Himachal Pradesh today. After releasing BJP's Sankalp Patra, Nadda said BJP has promoted development in Himachal and gave houses to the poor.