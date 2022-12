Himachal Exit Poll Live: This time people of Himachal voted on these issues...

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

How was the tenure of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in Himachal Pradesh? On this, 35 percent of people told the best. While 42 percent of people said better to some extent. At the same time, 20 percent of people said that CM's tenure was very bad and 3 percent said that nothing can be said about it.