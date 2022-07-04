Himachal Pradesh Accident: Major accident in Himachal Pradesh, passenger bus fell into a gorge in Kullu

Fierce bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu district. The private bus coming from Shanshar towards Sainj fell off the road near Jangla village. The news of the death of more than a dozen passengers including school children in the accident that happened at 8.30 pm.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

Fierce bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu district. The private bus coming from Shanshar towards Sainj fell off the road near Jangla village. The news of the death of more than a dozen passengers including school children in the accident that happened at 8.30 pm.