Himachal Pradesh Elections: Role of apple in politics

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
Voting is going to be held in Himachal Pradesh on 12th November. In such a situation, what role does apple, the mainstay of the state's economy, play in politics? Know in this ground report.

