videoDetails

Himachal Pradesh: Who Is Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu?

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:43 PM IST

Congress has announced the name of the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The party has handed over the throne of the state to Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. In the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party, the name of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was finalised. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow. Congress has given the responsibility of Deputy CM to Mukesh Agnihotri.