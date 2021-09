Hindi Diwas: Home Minister Shah said, 'PM Modi can speak, so why do we hesitate'

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Home Minister Amit Shah said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can speak Hindi at the international forum, then what do we get embarrassed about. Gone are the days when speaking Hindi was considered a matter of concern. Shah said that the govt is committed to the parallel development of Hindi and other languages ​​of the country.