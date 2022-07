Hindu Jagran Manch workers organize Hanuman Chalisa recital at a mall in Meerut

Hindu Jagran Manch workers recite Hanuman Chalisa at a mall in Meerut. A video of offering Namaz in the mall had gone viral, and in response to that Hanuman Chalisa has now been recited.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

