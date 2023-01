videoDetails

HM Amit Shah could not meet injured in Rajouri terrorist attack

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah was going to meet the people injured in the terrorist attack in Rajouri, Jammu, and Kashmir today. But due to bad weather, he could not meet them. Amit Shah told that he had talked to the injured on the phone.