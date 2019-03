Holi 2019: Here's how 'Lathmar Holi' is celebrated in UP's Nandgaon

Lathmar Holi is a festival that celebrated days before the actual Holi takes place in Barsana and Nandgaon near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. 'Lathmar' means 'hitting with sticks'. This might sound violent but this festival has a strong significance in Mathura. Watch this video to know more.