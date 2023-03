videoDetails

Holi 2023: 'UP Mein Ka Ba' singer Neha Singh Rathore's 'Holi Dhamaal'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

Today, on the occasion of the festival of Holi, in the '23 ki Holi 24 ke Rang' programme, poets satirised the leaders. During this, the works of Rahul to Modi and Yogi to Kejriwal were mentioned through poetry. Watch 'Holi Dhamaal' of 'UP Mein Ka Ba' singer.