videoDetails

Holi 2023: Watch how festival of colors is being celebrated in Kashi, Mathura & Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

The whole country is drenched in the joy of colours. Meanwhile, Holi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Ram ji's city Ayodhya, Shri Krishna's city Mathura and Lord Shiva's city Kashi. Watch visuals.