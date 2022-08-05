Home Minister Amit Shah accuses Congress party of doing politics of appeasement

Today, Congress leaders carried out a demonstration against inflation. Home Minister Amit Shah made a big attack on this protest led by Congress. Amit Shah said that the Congress party is doing the politics of appeasement. He further said that Congress leaders are protesting wearing black clothes on the day the foundation stone of Ram temple was laid.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

