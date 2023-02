videoDetails

Home Minister Amit Shah To Be On Tripura Visit Today, Know Full Details

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah will be on Tripura tour today. During this, Amit Shah will address the election rally. Along with the election rally, the Home Minister will also hold a road show in Agartala. Know in detail the updates on Amit Shah's Tripura program.