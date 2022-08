Home Ministry suspends two IAS officers in Delhi liquor policy case

Liquor policy in Delhi is becoming the biggest headache for the Aam Aadmi Party. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended two more IAS officers related to this matter.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

