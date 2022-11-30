NewsVideos

Horrific road accident in UP's Bahraich, 6 people killed and 15 injured in the incident

|Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
Six passengers were killed and 15 injured in a collision between a truck and a roadways bus in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

All Videos

Listen to what BJP leader Kailas Vijayvargiya said on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravana' comment
18:46
Listen to what BJP leader Kailas Vijayvargiya said on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravana' comment
PM targeted through video, BJP-Congress clash
7:48
PM targeted through video, BJP-Congress clash
Toyota vice chairman Vikram Kirloskar passed away due to heart attack at 64 | Zee News English
Toyota vice chairman Vikram Kirloskar passed away due to heart attack at 64 | Zee News English
Dr. Ghanshyam Goyal explains the complexities of Diabetes in detail
 Dr. Ghanshyam Goyal explains the complexities of Diabetes in detail
BJP President JP Nadda EXCLUSIVE on Zee News, said- Gujarat reached number one today
3:42
BJP President JP Nadda EXCLUSIVE on Zee News, said- Gujarat reached number one today

Trending Videos

18:46
Listen to what BJP leader Kailas Vijayvargiya said on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravana' comment
7:48
PM targeted through video, BJP-Congress clash
Toyota vice chairman Vikram Kirloskar passed away due to heart attack at 64 | Zee News English
Dr. Ghanshyam Goyal explains the complexities of Diabetes in detail
3:42
BJP President JP Nadda EXCLUSIVE on Zee News, said- Gujarat reached number one today
bahraich road accident,road accident in bahraich,Road accident,bahraich road accident news,bahraich accident,Bahraich,bahraich accident news,Bahraich News,accident bahraich,accident,baharaich road accident,UP road accident,bahraich accident news today,bahraich road accident update,6 dead in bahraich road accident,bahraich magic truck accident,road accident up,road accident news,road accident video,truck mini bus accident in bahraich,Car accident,