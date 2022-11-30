हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Horrific road accident in UP's Bahraich, 6 people killed and 15 injured in the incident
|
Updated:
Nov 30, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
Six passengers were killed and 15 injured in a collision between a truck and a roadways bus in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.
×
All Videos
18:46
Listen to what BJP leader Kailas Vijayvargiya said on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravana' comment
7:48
PM targeted through video, BJP-Congress clash
Toyota vice chairman Vikram Kirloskar passed away due to heart attack at 64 | Zee News English
Dr. Ghanshyam Goyal explains the complexities of Diabetes in detail
3:42
BJP President JP Nadda EXCLUSIVE on Zee News, said- Gujarat reached number one today
Trending Videos
18:46
Listen to what BJP leader Kailas Vijayvargiya said on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravana' comment
7:48
PM targeted through video, BJP-Congress clash
Toyota vice chairman Vikram Kirloskar passed away due to heart attack at 64 | Zee News English
Dr. Ghanshyam Goyal explains the complexities of Diabetes in detail
3:42
BJP President JP Nadda EXCLUSIVE on Zee News, said- Gujarat reached number one today
bahraich road accident,road accident in bahraich,Road accident,bahraich road accident news,bahraich accident,Bahraich,bahraich accident news,Bahraich News,accident bahraich,accident,baharaich road accident,UP road accident,bahraich accident news today,bahraich road accident update,6 dead in bahraich road accident,bahraich magic truck accident,road accident up,road accident news,road accident video,truck mini bus accident in bahraich,Car accident,