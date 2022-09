Huge strike on Chinese shell companies, director of Jillian Consultants arrested

SFIO has taken a big action against the shell companies of China operating in India. SFIO arrests director of Jillian Consultants. The director of Jillian Consultants was trying to escape to Nepal via Bihar.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

