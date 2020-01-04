हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Human Rights Commission notice to Rajasthan govt on the frequent deaths of children

After Kota of Rajasthan, now a case of death of 10 innocent children in a month has been reported from Bundi. All deaths have occurred in the NICU ward. It is also being said that for some time, the statistics of these deaths were being hidden from the hospital. Still, 106 children have already died at JK Lon Hospital in Kota. Now, Human Rights Commission notice to Rajasthan govt on the frequent deaths of children. #NHRCI #HumanRightsCommission #Bundi #Kota #Rajasthan #ZeeNews #TopNewsStories #India2020 #AshokGehlot

Jan 04, 2020, 11:38 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

JNU students beat up guard this morning due to dispute