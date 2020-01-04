Human Rights Commission notice to Rajasthan govt on the frequent deaths of children

After Kota of Rajasthan, now a case of death of 10 innocent children in a month has been reported from Bundi. All deaths have occurred in the NICU ward. It is also being said that for some time, the statistics of these deaths were being hidden from the hospital. Still, 106 children have already died at JK Lon Hospital in Kota. Now, Human Rights Commission notice to Rajasthan govt on the frequent deaths of children. #NHRCI #HumanRightsCommission #Bundi #Kota #Rajasthan #ZeeNews #TopNewsStories #India2020 #AshokGehlot