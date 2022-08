Hyderabad: Kashaf arrested for raising 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogan

In the case of provocative sloganeering in Hyderabad, Kashaf, who raised the slogan 'Sar Tan Se Juda', has been arrested by the police. Let us tell you that Kashaf is a friend of comedian Munawar Faruqui.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

