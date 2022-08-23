NewsVideos

Hyderabad: Muslims protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh

In Hyderabad, the protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh has intensified. There is a controversy over a video of Raja Singh, after which people are demanding his arrest. It is being told that he has used objectionable language in the video.

Aug 23, 2022
