Hyderabad: Muslims protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh
In Hyderabad, the protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh has intensified. There is a controversy over a video of Raja Singh, after which people are demanding his arrest. It is being told that he has used objectionable language in the video.
