videoDetails

IED Blast: Mehbooba Mufti Makes a Big Statement on Terrorist Attack on Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has given a big statement on terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri. Mehbooba Mufti said, 'politics is being done on Hindu Killing.'