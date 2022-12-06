NewsVideos

IED found in search operation of Army Police in Shopian of Jammu-Kashmir

|Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
5 IEDs recovered in Shopian of Jammu-Kashmir. IED found in army and police search operation.

