IED recovered on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

A big terrorist conspiracy has been foiled in Baramulla. IED recovered on Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
A big terrorist conspiracy has been foiled in Baramulla. IED recovered on Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

