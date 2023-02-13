NewsVideos
IIT student commits suicide by jumping from 7th floor in Maharashtra's Power

|Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 08:54 AM IST
An IIT student has committed suicide by jumping from 7th floor in Maharashtra's Powai. The student was studying B-Tech and was a resident of Ahmedabad.

