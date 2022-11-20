NewsVideos

Imran Khan again praised India's foreign policy

|Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan has once again praised India. Imran has said that he should not bow down to the pressure of America, Pakistan's foreign policy should be like that of India.

