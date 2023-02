videoDetails

Imran Khan might get arrested today, chances of big uproar during his appearance

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

Imran Khan can be arrested any time today, after this news, a large number of supporters have reached outside his house, due to which a situation of tension has been created there. In view of the protest, police forces have also been deployed