Imran Khan on BJP: Imran Khan's target on BJP, said, 'BJP is not good for Indo-Pak relations'

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

While attacking the Shehbaz government, Imran Khan repeatedly praises India's foreign policy. But on the other hand, Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan cursed BJP. In an interview, Imran said that as long as there is a BJP government, good relations cannot be established between India and Pakistan.