Deshhit: Prove With Pics Crime Scene Intact - Court To Bengal Over Hospital Vandalism

|Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case Update: Even today, people's anger against Mamata government is visible from the streets to inside the court. The country is demanding justice and the temple of justice is asking such sharp questions to Mamata government.. for which it is becoming difficult for them to answer. On the night of 14th August, there was vandalism in RG Kar Hospital... The court asked questions to Mamata government on this deteriorating situation... but seemed unhappy with their answers.. Calcutta High Court does not want that there should be even the slightest negligence in such a serious matter.

