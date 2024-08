videoDetails

DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

Bengal police could neither solve the rape-murder case nor could it stop the vandalism in the hospital. Every daughter of the country hoped that the woman chief minister of Bengal would ensure justice for the victimised doctor daughter. But Mamata's police could do nothing except whitewashing the matter.