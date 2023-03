videoDetails

Imran Khan's 'Lahore' rally postponed..

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

PTI chief Imran Khan's rally was going to be held in Pakistan today. In view of this rally, curfew was imposed in Lahore. Now Imran Khan's rally has been postponed. PTI chief will again seek permission for the rally tomorrow.