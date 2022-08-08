NewsVideos

In the case of Noida's Shrikant Tyagi, the police have formed 8 teams for his arrest

In the case of Noida's Shrikant Tyagi, the police have formed 8 teams for his arrest. Along with this, 7 accused who entered the society without permission have also been arrested. Noida Phase-2 station in-charge has also been suspended.

|Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
In the case of Noida's Shrikant Tyagi, the police have formed 8 teams for his arrest. Along with this, 7 accused who entered the society without permission have also been arrested. Noida Phase-2 station in-charge has also been suspended.

