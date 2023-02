videoDetails

In Tripura, PM Modi targets the Congress says, the 'alliance is only for collection of donations'

| Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

Tripura Chunav: Attacking the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday said that 'old players of misrule have joined hands, some other parties are also helping them indirectly--their Whatever may be the name or slogan, every vote given to him will take Tripura backward