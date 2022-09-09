Ind vs Afghanistan: Virat Kohli finishes at 122 not out
India defeated Afghanistan in the Asia Cup match. Team India has won the last match of Super Four. India had given a target of 213 runs to Afghanistan and defeated them by 101 runs. Virat Kohli scored 122 not out in this match.
