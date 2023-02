videoDetails

IND vs AUS: India's resounding victory against Australia, beat Australia by 6 wickets. Breaking

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Team India has taken a 2-0 lead in the 4-match series.