IND vs PAK: Special conversation with Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif about India Pakistan match

There are many such cricket teams in the world, which people like very much. But they get thrilled to see the India-Pakistan competition. But when it comes to the cricket match between India and Pakistan, the excitement is at its peak here. Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif have a special conversation with Zee News regarding the match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, you also listen what they said about the match?

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 09:36 PM IST
