Ind VS SL 3rd ODI: Team India registered the biggest win in ODI history, won the match by 317 runs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

The Indian cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by a huge margin in the third ODI of the series. With this, Team India registered a clean sweep win of 3-0 in the 3-match series.