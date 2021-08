India@75 | Independence Day 2021: Flute player Paras Nath mesmerizes the audience with his performance

Paras Nath is an Indian flute player who hails from a well-known family of musicians from Varanasi who have traditionally been in this world for two and a half centuries. Watch Paras Nath's stellar performance in Zee News' special offer 'India@75', which will leave you mesmerized on the occasion of Independence Day.