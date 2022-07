India-China Commander Meeting in progress

The 16th round of commander-level meeting between India and China is going to be held today on the issue of tension in Ladakh. In the meeting, pressure can be made to remove the soldiers from India.

| Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

